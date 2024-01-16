A case of bluetongue confirmed in a sheep has brought the total number of cases in England to 52 on 29 different premises.

The case was confirmed near Aylesham within the existing temporary control zone (TCZ) in north-east Kent.

This is only the third case of the disease to be confirmed in a sheep. The other cases have been confirmed in cattle.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said the positive animal will be humanely culled to minimise the risk of onward transmission.

“The TCZ is not being extended and movement restrictions continue to apply to cattle, sheep, deer, camelids and other ruminants in the zone,” the department said.

“There is still no evidence that bluetongue virus is currently circulating in midges in Great Britain. Surveillance is ongoing.”

Bluetongue

Bluetongue virus (BTV) is mostly spread by certain species of biting midges.

Midges are infected with the virus when they bite an infected animal and the virus spreads when the infected midge then bites an uninfected animal.

Once a midge has picked up the bluetongue virus it will be a carrier for the rest of its life.

Bluetongue affects sheep, cattle, other ruminants such as deer and goats and camelids such as llamas.

It does not affect people or food safety, but outbreaks can result in prolonged animal movement and trade restrictions.

The last outbreak in England, Scotland or Wales was in 2007.

Livestock movements

Before Christmas, a new license was made available to allow animal movements out of bluetongue TCZs for welfare reasons.

The license has been approved by Defra for animal movements from premises within both the Kent and Norfolk TCZs.

Chair of Ruminant Health and Welfare (RH&W), Dr Joseph Henry, said applications for this license can only be made where animal welfare is “likely to be compromised”.

“If you are a farmer in the current TCZ, we strongly recommend that you apply as soon as you are aware that the welfare of your animals may become compromised.

“Farmers may wish to ask their vets to assist in completing the application, ensuring you highlight the reasons why welfare is likely to be affected if you don’t move the animals.

“Each licence application is assessed individually, so it is important that all necessary information is given to allow appropriate risk assessments to be conducted.”

Moves that are to outside of the TCZ, but remain close in proximity to the TCZ, will be considered a lower risk than long distance movements.

Defra said long distance movements are unlikely to be approved.