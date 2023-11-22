Copa Cogeca has welcomed the vote in the European Parliament yesterday (Tuesday, November 21) in favour of setting up a framework to improve the EU’s capacity to quantify, monitor, and verify carbon removals.

Copa Cogeca said that the framework is making “great strides in the right direction”.

The framework that MEPs voted for yesterday includes rules on carbon farming which could reward farmers for reducing emissions and increasing soil carbon sequestration.

Negotiations between the parliament and the Council of the EU on the final form of the framework are expected to get underway in the coming weeks.

The parliament acknowledged that carbon farming is not just sequestration of carbon but also emissions reductions from soil, and enteric and manure fermentation.

Copa said it welcomes the inclusion of these factors as these will enable more farmers to see the benefits of this system.

However, the farm organisation said that it regretted that the parliament had decided not to go beyond the original objectives of the European Commission’s proposal to include rules relating to the use of certificates for carbon removals.

Copa said that the aim of the certification framework should “not be to establish how to use certificates…but to ensure their quality”.

The council of the EU adopted its position on the framework earlier this month.

“Both institutions acknowledge the voluntary nature of certification and the establishment of an EU-wide registry. The council and the parliament also agreed on making it mandatory to have co-benefits linked to carbon credits but did also pledge a premium,” Copa said.

Copa welcomes rural areas conclusions

Also this week, Copa has welcomed the Council of the EU’s conclusions on a long-term vision for the EU’s rural areas.

Copa said that farmers, forest owners and agricultural co-operatives are already key contributors to achieving the objectives set out in the vision.

“The council conclusions rightly highlight the fundamental role of agriculture in achieving stronger and more prosperous rural areas across the EU. Generational renewal is fundamental to the cause, and we are glad to see this clearly underlined,” the farm organisation said.

“Stepping-up generational renewal as well as tackling gender equality absolutely requires urgent action both at EU and national level.”

“[We] welcome that the role of agriculture, forestry and bioeconomy in the economic, social, and territorial cohesion of rural areas is well highlighted, namely [their] contribution to ensuring food security, energy efficiency, employment, climate change mitigation, and fostering innovation,” Copa said.

The group added: “We also strongly support the recognition of the essential role agricultural and forest co-operatives play in rural areas, in their economic, environmental, and social sustainability.”