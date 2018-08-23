Canadian Claas dealer delivers 7 giant Xerion tractors in one deal

In a particularly noteworthy deal, Canadian Claas dealer Bosse & Frere (based in Quebec) has delivered a fleet of seven Xerion 5000 tractors to a company known as GT Custom Work.

That’s according to web-based outlet ‘Claas Holland‘.

GT Custom Work will use its new fleet of Xerions to haul slurry tankers; the tankers are from Canadian manufacturer Nuhn Industries (based in Ontario).

We’ve previously profiled Nuhn Industries; it produces agitators, pumps and injection systems of varying sizes, as well as tankers.

Among its most notable products is the ‘Quad-Steer articulating tank’. This rig, with a capacity of 10,000-16,000 gallons (US), is effectively a slurry tanker ‘road-train’.

The tanker rig incorporates electronically-steered axles. Four of the six axles – the front and rear axles on both tanker units – can steer; hence the ‘Quad-Steer’ designation in the name. This ‘active’ or ‘forced’ steering system also works in reverse.

The Xerions bought by GT Custom Work will be busy hauling an equal number of Quad-Steer articulating tanks. Its newly-acquired double-barrelled tankers reportedly each have a capacity of 15,000 gallons (US).

Each outfit (the tractor and tanker combined) is carried on eight axles (two bearing the tractor’s weight and six slung underneath each tanker ‘road-train’). Overall length, for each outfit, is 28m.

Who or what is Nuhn Industries?

Nuhn Industries’ origins can be traced back to 1902, when founder Simon Nuhn opened a blacksmith shop in Wartburg, Ontario. Since then, much has changed – with the business having grown significantly in the interim.

In 1965, a later member of the family – Dennis Nuhn – made the outfit’s first slurry spreader. It was fabricated from an old gas tank; the tyres came off an airplane.