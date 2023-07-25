Co. Carlow farmer, Ned Deering who has spent over 10 years campaigning for people with learning difficulties is “not satisfied” with a decision from the European Union (EU) Parliament which he claims is a “box ticking” exercise.

Ten years ago Deering received a fine from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) because he did not correctly follow the Rural Environment Protection Scheme (REPS).

Deering said he was unable to understand the rules and regulations behind the scheme, because of his dyslexia and learning difficulties.

In an interview with Agriland he said that he believes farmers who need specific supports are still “being left behind”.

He also claimed that he felt “unsupported” by DAFM and that it does not provide enough support for farmers with dyslexia or other forms of learning difficulties.

Following the DAFM fine in 2013 Deering brought a petition on the issue to the Committee on Public Petitions in Ireland.

The petition was subsequently submitted to the EU Parliament’s Petitions Committee in Brussels.

The petitions committee continued its examination of Deering’s issue until June 27, 2023.

In a reply to Deering the EU petitions committee stated that the responsibility for providing “adequate information to beneficiaries of EU funds falls on the national authorities of the member states”.

It said that during the period 2007-2013, the “accessibility obligations” were less robust than they are now.

Response

The petitions committee’s response also outlined that current regulations prescribe the implementation of “communication strategies” with information accessible to persons with disabilities.

It also outlined that the Web Accessibility Directive, which came into force in 2016, which ensures that public sector bodies take the necessary measures to make their websites and mobile applications “more accessible”.

“This implies that their content, including published material, should be accessible to the broadest audience possible,” it stated.

But Deering said that the response from the EU Parliament’s Petitions Committee is “not enough” and that he wants “more action”.

“What they are doing now is just ticking the box and waiting for me to go away,” Deering said.

Meanwhile DAFM has told Agriland that it does provides supports to farmers with learning difficulties.

DAFM stated that it endeavours “to provide any assistance required” for those with learning difficulties.

It outlined that it has ensured that the language used on its website, in application forms, in supporting documentation and for information campaigns is clear, concise and accurate.

In a statement DAFM said: “The minister has appointed two access officers and these are responsible for providing or arranging for assistance to persons with disabilities who wish to access any of the services provided by the department.”

It also detailed that while the department does not routinely provide any software or CDs to any customers, arrangements can be made “whereby the relevant division gets in touch with the customer directly, either by phone or in person, to go through the paperwork involved”.

Campaigning

Deering plans to continue his campaign of raising awareness around farmers with learning difficulties.

He said he would like to see the department “put a letter out informing farmers and fishers about exactly where information is available and who to contact.”

“It needs to be in simple language and we need to see more action from the access officers.

“If that much was done, I would say thanks very much,” Deering said.