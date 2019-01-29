Calf care event in Portlaoise to cover nutrition, health and grass

As the spring-calving season begins farmers will be busy planning ahead. A calf rearing seminar this Wednesday (January 30) is sure to provide up-to-date information for those entering into this busy time on farms.

Tom Wrafter Agri, Rock Farm Feeds and Stradbally Town & Country in association with J. Grennan & Sons are inviting farmers to the event in The Maldron Hotel, Portlaoise at 8:00pm.

First up on the night will be Dr. Mark Little – veterinary specialist with Trouw Nutrition. Mark will describe some of the common calf health problems and, most importantly, how to avoid them.

Joe Naughton is a calf husbandry specialist with J. Grennan & Sons. He will discuss some of the milk feeding and weaning strategies that can be used for optimal calf performance.

The last speaker of the evening will be Paddy Casey from Target Fertilisers. Paddy will provide practical fertiliser and nutrient management strategies for maximising grass growth.

On the night ruminant nutritionists from J. Grennan & Sons will be available to chat with farmers. JFC will also be displaying its new automatic milk feeder.

Date: Wednesday, January 30;

Time: 8:00pm; trade stands 7:30pm;

Venue: Maldron Hotel, Portlaoise.