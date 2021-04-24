A Bruff, Co. Limerick farm, offering 75ac of what the selling agent describes as “prime grazing land”, is for sale by private treaty.

Located in the townland of Grillagh, on the outskirts of Bruff in east Limerick, the property comprises a “lovely parcel of land”, according to Seamus O’Keeffe, of Mallow-based Seamus O’Keeffe and Associates.

“This size holding is very attractive,” he said. The vendor has put the property on the market as he is relocating.

Adding to the farm’s appeal, Seamus said, is the fact that there is an existing house on the land. “The old derelict house is in need of refurbishment, and there are some farm buildings. It has mains, water and electricity,” he added.

“The farm is currently laid out in pasture. Offering excellent quality grassland, this is a great opportunity to acquire a farm with a residence.” The property includes outbuildings and a derelict house that is in need of repair

The location, near Bruff, offers proximity to Lough Gur, Kilmallock and Limerick, the agent said. Bruff is known for its attractive streetscape, with many traditional shopfronts.

The town played its part in the Civil War, and there is a memorial to Sean Wall, commemorating his role in the struggle for Irish independence.

Bruff is home to the Thomas Fitzgerald Centre, dedicated to the memory of former US President John Fitzgerald Kennedy’s (JFK) grandfather.

Bruff also has a strong sporting tradition, and Bruff RFC is the home club of former Irish international rugby player, John ‘The Bull’ Hayes.

“The property can be sold in one or more lots. It is already under offer. We have a lot of local interest in it, but are getting calls from further afield too. We are expecting the holding to make close to €11,500/ac,” the agent said.

“There is good demand for agricultural land at present, with dairy farmers seeming to be willing to invest in grass, and many families involved in the running of farms,” O’Keeffe concluded.