The National Broadband Plan (NBP) is in danger of “becoming dated before it it actually implemented”, one TD has warned.

Independent deputy Michael Fitzmaurice said the roll out of the plan was moving at “a funeral pace”.

“Broadband was supposed to be the big bang that would deliver modernity to rural Ireland. It is supposed to be the equivalent of rural electrification,” he remarked.

“It is a matter of concern, though, that Ireland’s incapacity to implement policy means broadband is in danger of becoming the technological variant of the National Children’s Hospital.”

“Such is the decline in public faith, like water and other rural infrastructure, the people are securing it privately,” he added.

The Roscommon-Galway TD argued that National Broadband Ireland (NBI) “has serious questions to answer” on how it will meet a commitment to roll-out a high-speed broadband network for 1.1 million people in over 540,000 premises.

“The economic importance of the plan is indicated by pledges to connect almost 100,000 businesses and farms along with some 679 schools. For schools especially it is appalling that they are not already digitally connected,” Fitzmaurice commented.

“It is the digital equivalent of being educated without pens and pencils.”

He noted comments from government that build work is underway, but argued that this assessment is not reflected on the ground.

Advertisement

“The missing of the 60,000 target for last year, already down from 115,000, signifies all is not well,” he claimed.

He called on the government to impress on the NBI board the need for delivery.

“Broadband, it was promised, would be rural Ireland’s key to the world… NBI can not longer operate under the cloak of coronavirus when it comes to it’s slow uptake.

“As people are voting with their feet and walking away from this invisible service the [government] must move to restore confidence to the scheme by imposing some form of accountability and effectual target setting on NBI,” Fitzmaurice concluded.