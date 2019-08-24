Borris Ewe Breeders’ show and sale: ‘One of the best sales we’ve seen in over 10 years’

The Borris Ewe Breeders’ Association recently held its 56th annual show and sale, last Saturday, August 17, at Borris Mart, Co. Carlow.

For the first time in 50 years, the sale took place on a Saturday instead of the traditional Thursday.

Over 2,000 sheep were entered on the day, with 1,200 hoggets, 800 ewe lambs and 300 two and three-year-old sheep.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We are extremely happy after what was probably one of the best sales in over 10 years.

“We saw a very lively trade and almost a full clearance, with plenty of quality stock on offer. Changing the sale from Thursday to Saturday, we believe, had a huge influence on proceedings, with buyers coming from all over the country, including Donegal, Sligo and Cork.”

On Thursday, September 12, the second sale of the year will take place at Borris Mart, Co. Carlow.

Advertisement There is an expected entry of: 600 hoggets; and

300 ewe lambs.

Trade

On the day, there was a clearance rate of 98%, with many buyers buying two and three pens of sheep. Listed below is the general trade price.

Ewe lamb prices: Prize winners: €135-162/head;

Heavy lambs: €120-140/head;

Light lambs: €100-120/head. Hogget ewe prices: Prize winners: €220-250/head;

General trade price: €180-220/head. Two and three-year-old ewes: Prize winners: €210/head;

General trade price: €160-210/head.