EU officials, industry experts, MasterChef judge, Pete Goffe-Wood, and acclaimed chef, Katlego Mlambo are exploring the quality, safety and sustainability of European agri-food products at a two-day seminar taking place in South Africa.

With increasing opportunities for trade between the EU and South Africa opening up in South Africa’s food sector since the signing of the EU-South Africa Economic Partnership Agreement (SADC-EPA) in 2016, the EU is hosting day two of the seminar today (May 19) at a conference venue in Johannesburg.

This interactive event – which is being streamed – will give South African food professionals a unique opportunity to hear first-hand from policy makers and industry experts as they uncover insights into how the safety, quality and sustainability of EU food and beverage products represent valuable opportunities for your business to win loyal customers in South Africa and beyond, according to an EU spokesperson.

Ambassador of the EU to South Africa, HE Riina Kionka, and South African government representatives will partake in roundtable discussion and presentations, moderated by popular cookbook author and MasterChef judge, Pete Goffe-Wood.

Advertisement

Day one looked at ways to boost EU-South Africa agri-food trade, followed by presentations and breakaway sessions on the EU’s food safety and quality systems, including its Farm to Fork strategy to accelerate sustainability.

Popular chef and TV presenter, Katlego Mlambo, also hosted a live cooking show to bring quality EU ingredients to life.

With the EPA also including the protection of 249 European Geographical Indications (GIs) covering foodstuffs, beer, spirits and wine, day two takes a deep dive into the opportunities of the GI system, using EU cheese as a case study.

Other presentations will cover organic farming opportunities and product-oriented sessions on the following categories: