This coming Tuesday, February 1, Blessington Mart is set to host a clearance sale of 100 in-lamb ewes.

The in-lamb ewes are being put forward by George Beattie Senior and are coming to market a month out from lambing.

The ewes on offer consist of mainly Suffolk-cross ewes with a dotting of Llyen, Zwartbles and Belclare-cross ewes also being forwarded.

Speaking to Agriland ahead of the sale, George Beattie junior of George Goes Dairy farming, said that due to circumstances outside of their control they have decided to sell their flock of ewes.

He explained: “We had planned on lambing the ewes down originally when the rams were put to the ewes, but due to circumstances out of our control since then, we have decided the best thing to do now is to sell the ewes.

“They are an honest bunch of ewes coming to the market in good condition and coming off the back of a very good scan of 1.9 lambs.

“The ewes are a mix of Suffolks mainly, with a dotting of Belclare, Zwartbles and Llyen-cross ewes also in the bunch. In total, we have 100 going to Blessington next Tuesday.”

“The ewes are a mix of two, three and four-year olds and all are in ram to 5-star Charollais rams,” he continued.

“The majority of the ewes were bought in as hoggets from top breeding sales held at Blessington and Tullow and are coming to market right and correct.

“On the day, ewes will be offered in lots of 10,” George concluded by saying.