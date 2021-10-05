Meat processor Kepak has come away from this year’s Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards with a ‘Gold Award’ for its steak products.

Kepak secured the award for its Inspired by Centra Irish Angus Sirloin Steaks with Pink Peppercorn Sauce and its Butchers Select Rump Steak Sandwich.

The company also won a ‘Chef’s Larder Award’ for its SuperValu Beef Tomahawk Steak.

Now in its 14th year, Blas na hÉireann is the biggest competition for Irish produce on the island of Ireland. Products from every county in Ireland were entered into the competition in a broad range of food and drink categories.

Simon Walker, CEO of Kepak Group, said: “Kepak is extremely proud of our achievements at his year’s Blas na hÉireann Awards.

“It’s a great honour to be recognised at the most prestigious Irish food awards. We are particularly delighted to achieve the Gold Award, which highlights the high quality of our meat products,” Walker added.

Advertisement

The company CEO went on: “At Kepak, we have always been proud of our reputation as one of Europe’s leading food innovators. Winning this award is a testament to our commitment and creativity in delivering an ever-evolving product range.”

Walker thanked wholesaler Musgrave – owner of Centra and SuperValu – for its “continued collaboration”.

It’s been a successful couple of weeks for Kepak, who also became the only Irish meat company to achieve ‘Exemplary Performance’ for biodiversity at Bord Bia’s Origin Green Awards late last month.

The processor also achieved Origin Green ‘Gold Membership’ status.

Kepak said these awards are “in recognition of our significant commitment to sustainability targets and initiatives in recent years as part of the world’s only national food and drink sustainability programme”.

Related Stories: Origin Green members record emissions reductions

Download Our Free App