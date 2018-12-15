Blackberry Farm has ‘high class’ infrastructure

Located in Meenoughter near Killeagh, Co. Cork, is Blackberry Farm, a ‘comprehensive’ equine centre covering approximately 20ac. It is for sale as one complete unit or in two separate lots.

“Blackberry farm is an equestrian property with a high-class infrastructure, modestly priced at €300,000 and offers approximately 20ac of land in one block,” said selling agent, Martin Lonergan of CCM Property. The owners are relocating to the UK.

Percolation tests have been successfully completed on the land with a view for an application being made for a residential dwelling.

“Blackberry farm features an arena with wooden fence surround; lunge ring; new shed – 63ft x 40ft – enclosing eight stables with automatic filling water troughs, horse stock and a 63ft x 20ft adjacent barn, suitable for two further stables and storage for hay and straw.

“A turn out dry paddock is also in place. Four to five paddocks are complete with electric fencing and the entire farm perimeter has appropriate fence and hedging. There is also a walled muck disposal area,” said Martin.

“The entire farm has roadways throughout, its own well and pump house. The shed has been fitted with internal and external CCTV and other security facilities including automatic exterior lighting and infrared night time sensor.

Advertisement

“Water and electricity are supplied from the self-contained pump station to all areas of Blackberry Farm,” said Martin.

“Overall, the entire land, stables, paddocks and pump house have been completed and maintained to an extremely high level,” he said.

There is a double-gated entrance to the shed and a second gate to the upper field.

Tranquil Location

Blackberry Farm’s tranquil location offers views of the Knockmealdown Mountains, countryside, pine forests and sea, the agent said. Killeagh village is approximately 32km from Cork city.

Two running streams lie on the boundary of the land.

“There is a gallop track available within five minutes of the farm. The beach is within ten minutes and a forest for hacking is one minute away,” Martin said.