Beef Plan protests spread to further factories

Protests organised by the Beef Plan Movement have been begun at a number of new factory sites around the country following demonstrations started at an initial six plants.

The factory protests officially began at 6:00am yesterday morning, Monday, July 29, outside the an initial six factories: Kepak Kilbeggan; Kepak Athleague; Liffey Meats Ballinasloe; ABP Bandon; Dawn Meats Ballyhaunis; and Dawn Meats Rathdowney.

Since then, protests have begun outside a number of other plants countrywide. The demonstrations continued overnight, with members working on shifts.

According to the movement, a further five protests have been started outside: Liffey Hacketstown, Co. Carlow; Dawn Meats Slane, Co. Meath; ABP Cahir, Co. Tipperary; ABP Rathkeale, Co. Limerick; and Dawn Meats Waterford.

More demonstrations are expected to take place today, a representative said.

Before protests got started, members of the Beef Plan were issued with guidelines that the farmer representative group insists must be observed throughout its events.

The guidelines lead with an emphasis on ensuring demonstrations are carried out in a peaceful manner at all times by all participants.

The Irish Council of Civil Liberties were contacted and provided information which was helpful in the writing of the document, according to the group.

Listing what participants can and cannot do, the document, seen by AgriLand, highlights the right to protest under the Irish Constitution, the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and the European Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms.

It was stressed, however, that the guidelines are not intended to substitute for legal advice.