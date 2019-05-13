Auction report: Tractors and machinery change hands in Co. Laois

Saturday, May 11, saw tractors and a selection of machinery go under the hammer at an auction at Clough, Ballacolla, Co. Laois. The sale was conducted by Hennessy Auctioneers.

The sale was described as “an on-farm retirement auction of exceptionally well-minded equipment”.

Tractors up for grabs included: a 2016 Claas Arion 630; a 1994 Case IH 856 XL; and a 1985 International (IH) 885 XL. There was also a 2010 JCB TM310S in the mix.

AgriLand visited the site to take these pictures, but wasn’t present for all of the bidding. The sale/hammer prices detailed below have been supplied by the auctioneer. According to Hennessy Auctioneers, there were 193 registered bidders.

This 2016 Claas Arion 630 (pictured below) was described as follows: 50kph; 1,800 hours. It sold for €53,000 (plus 5% commission; no VAT).

This 1994 Case IH 856 XL (pictured below) was a 4WD version. It sold for €5,600 (plus 5% commission; no VAT).

This 1985 International (IH) 885 XL (pictured below) was a 2WD model. It sold for €3,100 (plus 5% commission; no VAT).

This 2010 JCB TM310S (pictured below) was described as follows: 6,800 hours; ‘pin and cone’ headstock. It sold for €30,500 (plus 5% commission; no VAT).

Nestled amongst the machinery lots was this Belmac (Belvac) 2100 (pictured below). This slurry tanker sold for €6,000 (plus 5% commission; no VAT).

Meanwhile, one of the bigger machines up for grabs on Saturday was this Belmac O-Grazer (pictured below). It sold, having attracted a top bid of €10,800 (plus 5% commission; no VAT).

Also ‘under the hammer’ was this (in-season) Claas Volto 52 (pictured below). This four-rotor tedder sold for €5,400 (plus 5% commission; no VAT).

This O’Neill ‘Ad-Lib’ feeder (pictured below) was one of the many other lots that changed hands on the day. It attracted a winning bid of €3,050 (plus 5% commission; no VAT).