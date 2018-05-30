Auction report: Modern Valtra or ‘old-school’ Case IH…take your pick

Major ‘on-site’ machinery dispersal sale (auction) events come up just a handful of times in any given year here in Ireland; they are a more regular occurrence in the UK – thanks to the availability of a bigger pool of equipment.

One such on-site sale was held at Great Billington, Bedfordshire (England) on Tuesday (May 22).

The sale was conducted by well-known auctioneer Cheffins on behalf of W Adams & Sons – a farming business.

This report focuses solely on the tractors and self-propelled equipment present. Look out for another article from this sale, detailing the prices fetched by implements and machinery.

Tim Scrivener was at the sale for AgriLand; he sampled the atmosphere, captured these pictures and jotted down the key prices.

Please note that all of the prices referenced in the captions below are in pounds sterling.

A buyer’s premium of 2% (of the hammer price) is applicable to all lots. This premium is subject to VAT at 20%.

VAT (on the sale/hammer price) must also be added to all lots pictured below.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.