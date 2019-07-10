Auction report: Cheap horsepower ‘under the hammer’ in Borris?
Saturday, July 6, saw a sizeable auction take place at Kellys of Borris (Co. Carlow).
The sale encompassed hundreds of lots – ranging from small items right up to combine harvesters and self-propelled foragers. There were several tractors in the mix too.
The auction was conducted by Micheal Doyle Auctions (also based in Co. Carlow). Micheal told AgriLand: “We issued over 400 bidding numbers; some people were bidding over the phone.
“It was busy; I’d say there were up to 600 people on-site.”
He added: “Many of the smaller lots – most of which had no reserves – were sold. Most of the tractors were sold too. However, bidding wasn’t quite so busy for the combines and self-propelled forage harvesters.
“Only two of the combines changed hands on the day; the other harvesters didn’t meet their reserves.”
In any case, this report focuses on some of the tractors that went ‘under the hammer’.
In an accompanying article, we look at a variety of other lots – to see how they fared on the day.
All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to a ‘buyer’s commission/premium’ of 5%.
All (hammer/sale) prices were also subject to VAT (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the prices in the captions below).
Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price (where applicable).