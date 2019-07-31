Auction: Jalex flock to go under the hammer

Tomorrow (Thursday, August 1) at 7:00pm will see the on-farm sale of the Jalex flock, owned by James Alexander of Gloverstown Road, Randalstown, Co.Antrim.

Richard Beattie will conduct the sale.

The on-farm sale will be made up of 450 Suffolk X Cheviot hoggets, out of Cheviot mule ewes.

These are: well bred sheep; naturally reared; with no concentrate supplementaion offered.

All sheep are vacccinated with Heptavac-P Plus. This injectable immunisation, reduces mortality and is used in the control of pneumonia and clostridial diseases.

The flock is also vaccinated against toxoplasmosis, enzootic abortion and was recently foot-bathed.

Advertisement

The sale will consist of:

450 Suffolk X hoggets;

100 Cheviot mule hoggets;

30 Scotch mule hoggets;

100 Cheviot mule draft ewes;

Six Suffolk rams.

There will be no selling prior to the sale and no buyer’s fee.

The flock will be sold in batches of 12 mostly, with some smaller lots also available to purchase.

This sale has the potential to draw a large crowd and provide farmers with an opportunity to purchase quality replacements for their flocks.

Champion

James recently entered some of his flock at the Randox Antrim Agricultural show, which took place on the grounds of Shane’s Castle, Co. Antrim. He won Reserve Interbreed Champion with a mule ewe lamb.