The Irish Aubrac Cattle Breed Society is set to host a pre-selected Pedigree Show and Sale at Tullamore Mart this Saturday, October 23.

All animals at the show and sale are to be penned by 10:00am with judging set to commence at 11:30am and the sale will get underway at 1:00pm.

A total of 11 male and 42 female pedigree-registered Aubrac cattle have been selected to appear at the show and sale.

According to the society, the animals appearing at the sale are of the highest quality and are great examples of the breed.

Online bidding will be also available. Potential buyers who would like a catalog can contact the society’s office on (051) 641 106.

According to the society, the Aubrac breed is “renowned for its ease of calving and fleshing ability”.

Aubracs have a short gestation which makes them popular with dairy farmers also and there has been a big increase seen in the amount of Aubrac bulls used in dairy herds, according to the society.

Continuing, the society described the breed as a type of cattle that “kill-out very well and are easy-kept animals that thrive well with low inputs.

Continuing, the statement from the society described the breed as “an extremely docile animal which is easy to work with an suitable for all types of suckler herds.”

Concluding, the statement from the society outlined: The sale, on October 23, in Tullamore Mart, presents “a great opportunity for both existing breeders and potential new breeders to acquire top-quality stock”.

“All animals are pre-selected to ensure the quality is high so it’s a chance to improve your herd with the purchase of a top-quality bull for next season’s breeding or to buy some quality heifers to add to a herd or as foundation stock for a new herd.”

