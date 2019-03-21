Arrabawn cuts milk price for February supplies

Arrabawn has cut its milk price for February supplies, the co-operative has confirmed.

Following a meeting of the board, the co-operative has reduced its milk price by 0.75c/L, meaning that suppliers will now receive a figure of 31.41c/L including VAT.

Positive GDT trend continues

The latest tender – event 232 – concluded earlier today (Tuesday, March 19) with the GDT price index up 1.9%.

Lasting a minute short of the two-hour mark, today’s auction saw 174 bidders compete across 14 rounds with 112 landing winning bids.

A total of 21,713MT of product was sold at today’s event.

Advertisement

AMF index down 3.1%, average price US$5,662/MT;

Butter index up 9.3%, average price US$5,089/MT;

BMP not offered;

Ched index up 3.9%, average price US$4,036/MT;

LAC index down 1.0%, average price US$1,000/MT;

RenCas index up 9.7%, average price US$6,190/MT;

SMP index down 2.4%, average price US$2,405/MT;

SWP index not available, average price not available;

WMP index up 4.0%, average price US$3,317/MT. Key results:

Rennet Casein (RenCas) and butter were the big winners at the event, with index increases of 9.7% and 9.3% respectively, recording rising returns.

Meanwhile, whole milk powder (WMP) and cheddar (Ched) also performed strongly, with index boosts of 4% and 3.9% respectively.