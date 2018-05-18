Arrabawn announces cut to April milk price

Arrabawn has announced today that it has reduced its April base milk price by 1c/L from last month.

The co-op is paying suppliers 32.05c/L including VAT for April milk, including a support payment. The base price has reduced to 31.05c/L.

The support payment offered in light of recent difficulties at farm level has also been reduced down from 2c/L to 1c/L.

Meanwhile, both Aurivo and Dairygold yesterday revealed price drops to their respective April milk prices also.

Aurivo

Aurivo has announced a cut of 1c/L to its base milk price for April supplies compared to last month, along with the withdrawal of its 1.48c/L early calving payment.

The board of Aurivo Co-op today agreed to pay a milk price of 30.5c/L including VAT for April manufacturing milk (28.94c/L excluding VAT).

This price is made up of a base price of 30c/L and a 0.5c/L seasonality payment, on the month’s manufacturing milk.

This, the co-op says, is in recognition of the difficult spring Aurivo suppliers have endured with shortage of fodder, poor weather and slow grass growth.

The Aurivo board has decided to continue to support the milk price paid to suppliers above actual market returns for the month of April, the co-op said.

The average price paid to Aurivo suppliers in April will be 32.42c/L including VAT (30.76c/L excluding VAT) based on the average co-op solids.

Dairygold

Meanwhile, Dairygold has announced it will pay its milk suppliers 31c/L inclusive of 0.5c/L quality bonus and VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat (for April deliveries).

This is a reduction of 1.0c/L on March base milk price.

Recognising the challenges that prevailed due to adverse weather, Dairygold has continued a Weather/Fodder Relief Payment of 1c/L plus VAT, on all April milk supplied (including Fixed Price Milk Schemes), in total paying 32c/L.

Dairygold chairman John O’Gorman stated: “While milk price corrections are regrettable, Dairygold is continuing to monitor market returns on a monthly basis.