The Baileys cow competition returned to Virginia Show, Co. Cavan, today (Wednesday August 23), with this year marking the event’s 40th anniversary.

The show attracts breeders from across the island, to showcase some of the top Holstein cows in the country.

On top of that, the Virginia Show in 2023 is celebrating its 80th anniversary.

At last year’s event, the Diageo Baileys champion cow prize was won by Co. Down breeders Sam and John McCormick with their entry Hilltara Undenied Apple VG89, selected by judge David Booth from Feizor Holsteins.

Baileys cow

The competition is regarded as one of the most prestigious in Irish dairying, drawing top stock from Co. Cork to Co. Derry and across to Co. Louth.

One of the main attractions of the Virginia Show is the Baileys cow competition, with an increased prize fund to mark the 40th year of the competition this year.

The breeder of the Bailey Champion received a €3,000 prize, followed by €1,500 and €800 for Reserve Champion and Honourable Mention respectively.

Other awards were presented across the other categories, including Junior Cows in their second lactation; the Best Junior Cow category has prizes worth €1,550 in total and the popular Best Heifer in Milk category carries a fund of €1,550 with 1st place worth €750.

The judge of this year’s Diageo Baileys Champion Cow in partnership with Tirlán was Mark Logan from Co. Down.

Logan is the manager of well-known Clandeboye Estate which is situated just outside Bangor. Mark Logan casting his eyes over entry’s

Acknowledging the farmers who took part, Shane Kelly, corporate relations director of Diageo Ireland said: “Diageo is delighted to mark 40 years of this competition with Tirlán, who supply the cream for Baileys from its site here in Virginia.

“This event celebrates the quality and provenance of the brand’s ingredients and its links back to the community of Virginia.

“Congratulations to the owners of the winning cows today and thank you to all our entrants who put on such a fantastic spectacle for the crowds.”

Champion

This year’s Baileys champion cow prize was won by Lumville M Danoise, exhibited by Annaghmore Holsteins from Co. Armagh – Mark Henry was on the halter. Lumville M Danoise,

The Co. Meath-bred cow, which was sold by Richard Whelan at his dispersal sale in 2017 was selected by Logan as his Champion.

Speaking at the event, Minister Heydon said: “It has been a pleasure to present the winning prize at the annual Bailey’s Cow Competition at the Virginia Show.

“Ireland has a deserved international reputation for quality dairy products and this competition is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate and showcase the sector.

“The sustained and proven excellence of Ireland’s grass fed dairy practices and sustainable milk production is owed entirely to the skill and dedication of its farmers.

“I want to acknowledge the continued and dedicated support of the organisers, Diageo and Tirlán for the dairy sector and congratulate the winner from Annaghmore Holsteins, for their exceptional entry.” Winning line-up udders

Logan selected Bawnmore Pepper Almeric VG88 as the Reserve Champion at the 2023 Baileys cow competition – Paul Murphy was on the halter.

Owned by Bryan and John O’Connor she travelled up from Cork to compete. Bawnmore Pepper Almeric VG88

Honourable Mention was given to last years’ champion Hilltara Undenied Apple VG89 from Co. Down breeders Sam and John McCormick – John was on the halter.

Hilltara Undenied Apple VG89

Junior cow

This year’s Junior cow prize which is awarded to a cow in her second lactation and born after September 1, 2019 was won by Hallow Diamondback Twizzle 3 from Co. Wexford – Andrea Rafferty was on the halter.

From the Hallow Holstein herd, she is a half sister to heifer in-milk champion. Hallow Diamondback Twizzle 3

Reserve Champion went to the Co. Down entry, Hilltara Crushtime Maude 3 from Sam and John McCormack – Lesley Felming was on the halter. Hilltara Crushtime Maude 3

Honourable mention went to Co. Wicklow for Victor Jacksons’ entry Crossnacole Chief Eileen VG89, Jordon Donohue was on the halter. Junior winning line-up udders

Heifer in-milk

This year’s heifer in-milk title went to Jones Holsteins entry Jones Lambda Twizzle VG87 from Co. Wexford – Izzy Jones was on the halter.

Owned by Gary and Izzy Jones, she is a half-sister to Junior Cow champion. Jones Lambda Twizzle VG87

Reserve champion went to Jones Knowlesmere Crushtime Patricia VG88, another entry from Jones Holstein, but this time part of three-way syndicate with Knowlesmere and Conroy.

Honourable mention went to the Co. Limerick entry Dalevalley Maze Apple Red from John Curtin and Roy and Heather Cromie. Heifer in-milk winning line-up

The highest economic breeding index (EBI) which is presented in recognition of the animal exhibited at the Diageo Baileys Champion Cow competition, with the highest EBI went to Monamore Lustrees Haniko exhibited by Patrick and Karl Colton and David Buchanan.

The protein award was given to Bailey Cow champion Lumville M Danoise, it is presented to the animal exhibited in the Diageo Baileys All Ireland Cow competition with the highest recorded yield of Protein.

The Best Exhibitor Bred Award was presented to, this award is given to Bawnmore Pepper Almeric VG88 from Bryan and John O’Connor the owner(s) of the highest placed Diageo Baileys All Ireland Cow who both owns and also bred the animal and its dam.