Applications for 2020 BPS and BEEP-S to be made online by May 15

Applications for the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS), the submission for the Transfer of Entitlements and the Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme – Suckler (BEEP-S) must be made online via agfood.ie by May 15.

Basic Payment Scheme (BPS)

For assistance on registering at: www.agfood.ie as a first step in making an online application, farmers can contact the AgFood Registration Helpdesk on: 0761-064424.

They can also contact this phone number should they require assistance to register an agricultural consultant or Teagasc adviser to apply on their behalf.

For assistance on completing applications online, farmers can contact the Direct Payments Helpdesk on: 0761-064420.

BEEP-S

BEEP-S aims to further increase economic and environmental efficiency in the suckler herd through better quality data on herd performance, supporting decision making on farm and support of best practice in welfare management.

The programme is open to all suckler beef farmers who commit to completing the mandatory action required within the duration of the programme; optional welfare enhancement actions are also available for additional support;

Payment will be on beef breed (dam and sire) animals born in the herd between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2020.

Applications are open on agfood.ie until May 15, 2020.

Under the BEEP-S, suckler farmers can be eligible for a payment of up to €90 for the first 10 suckler cow/calf pairs per herd, and up to €80 per pair thereafter, subject to an overall maximum of 100 pairs per herd.

Farmers who were in BEEP (2019) must apply now for BEEP-S if they wish to be in the new scheme in 2020.

The closing date for submission of BPS and BEEP-S applications remains May 15.

The department’s public offices are closed to the public for the present. However, farmers, advisors and consultants can call the helpline at: 0761-064420:

Between 9.15am and 9.00pm from Monday May 11, to Thursday, May 14;

Between 9.15am and 12 midnight on Friday, May 15.

Further information on the BPS can be found here

Additionally, further information on the BEEP-S scheme can be found here