Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a crash involving a jeep and trailer, which claimed the life of a young man in Co. Clare yesterday (Friday, October 25)

At approximately 2:10p.m yesterday, Gardaí received reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a jeep towing a trailer, which gardaí have said contained a number of cattle, on the N18 at Bunratty, Co. Clare.

Gardaí, and emergency services rushed to the scene and it’s believed the Land Rover jeep and trailer may have overturned on the overtaking lane of the dual carriageway.

A man in his 40s, understood to be from Limerick and the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination is due to take place at a later date.

Fatal Clare crash

The road at Bunratty was closed for a time and gardaí put in place local diversions.

A technical examination of the scene was carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on N18 near Bunratty at the time, with camera footage, to make this available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shannon Garda station on 061 365 900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Cavan farm fatality

In further tragic news for the farming community, a man aged in his late 30s died in a farm accident in Co. Cavan this week.

The incident occurred in the area of Shercock in the east of the county, close to the border with Co. Monaghan.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident at around 9:30p.m on Monday, October 11.

When they arrived they found that the man was deceased. His body was later taken to the mortuary at Cavan General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) was made aware of the incident and is expected to carry out an investigation.

