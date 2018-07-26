Anonymous survey asks farmers for their views on NIEA

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has launched an anonymous survey asking farmers to put forward their views on Northern Ireland’s Environment Agency (NIEA).

The survey, which was launched this week, will also gauge satisfaction with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) services – particularly in relation to the information and guidance they provide.

The action follows on from the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the UFU and NIEA signed in June 2017.

UFU deputy president Victor Chestnutt said: “The MOU aims to improve relationships between farmers and NIEA.

“This initial questionnaire will form the baseline and hopefully, as the MOU is implemented and the survey is repeated, we will see this reflected.”

Advertisement

A spokeswoman for the union said it’s hoped the results of the survey will help to focus a future action plan for the MOU.

The survey asks farmers about their experiences of farm inspections including the professionalism and advice given by department officials. The survey also covers other interactions with the department, including phone calls and guidance available online.

It also asks farmers about their interest in environmental work.