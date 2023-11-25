The president of Macra, Elaine Houlihan has said that all future decisions on Ireland’s nitrates derogation must be led by science.

The farming organisation met European Commissioner for the Environment Virginijus Sinkevicius during his visit to Ireland on Thursday (November 23) as part of the Agriculture Water Quality Working Group.

The commissioner confirmed that Ireland’s derogation will be reduced from 250kg of organic nitrogen (N)/ha to 220kgN/ha in most of the country from January 1.

It follows a report by the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) which concluded that nitrate levels were too high in many of Ireland’s rivers and lakes.

The commissioner, who was invited to visit Ireland by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, said that better water quality is in everyone’s interest.

“Farmers do realise their responsibilities as well, and if the quality of water is stable, if it’s improving, win, win for everyone,” he said.

Macra

Macra president Elaine Houlihan handed the EU Commissioner a letter on behalf of Irish young farmers outlining the importance of a derogation to their future.

She said that young farmers, who place their trust in science-led agricultural systems and have carried out measures and practices on farm to improve water quality, are “very concerned about their future and the future of the nitrates derogation”.

Houlihan said the efforts made by young farmers in terms of water quality are “being disregarded”. Macra president, Elaine Houlihan

“To ensure we have joined up thinking within the EU Commission, we need the environment commissioner to recognise and protect the diversity of our grass based system which enables economic and environmental sustainable farming,” she said.

The Macra president said the Irish system is underpinned by our nitrates derogation and “backed up by a science-based approach”.

She said the commission must also deliver on its generational renewal objective of getting more young farmers involved in agriculture.

“In a nutshell, we need business certainty for young farmers backed up by science.

“The next step to securing our nitrates derogation is the stakeholder review process of the nitrates legislation which will commence shortly.

“For transparency and fairness and a future of young farmers, all decisions must be science-led,” Houlihan said.