Animal Health Vision (AHV) will host a charity ‘tractor-pull’ in aid of Northern Ireland Air Ambulance on Saturday, April 9.

The event will see AHV’s entire Irish team pulling a Massey Ferguson 3690 tractor from the top of the town in Clogher to the company’s own offices in Augher. The distance involved is two miles.

The tractor-pull starts at 2:00p.m. However, AHV staff will commence a ‘spin-a-thon’ earlier that morning, hoping to notch up the equivalent of 500 cycling miles prior to the start of the day’s main attraction.

AHV’s territory manager for Northern Ireland, Paul Marrs, said: “Everyone within the company is very aware of the tremendous role that [NI] Air Ambulance performs in saving lives right across Northern Ireland throughout the year.

“We are also very conscious of the fact that the service is heavily reliant on support from the public to keep going.

“Given this backdrop, we felt that it would be more than appropriate for AHV to help make a difference on behalf of the [NI] Air Ambulance service at this time.”

Tractor-pull

Well-known estate agent and cattle judge, Libby Clarke is a member of the recently formed Northern Ireland Air Ambulance agri-business group. She attended the recent launch of the AHV tractor-pull.

Advertisement

Commenting on the vital role that Air Ambulance plays in saving lives, Libby confirmed that it takes £5,500/day to keep the service going.

She said:

“Air Ambulance does receive some support from Stormont. However, the vast bulk of the money it needs comes by way of voluntary contributions from the public and the business sector.”

The management team at AHV hopes to raise £25,000 for Air Ambulance, courtesy of the upcoming tractor-pull.

“Members of the public can contribute on the day as volunteers will be following the progress of the tractor with Air Ambulance collection boxes, Paul Marrs added.

“Alternatively people can donate courtesy of the ‘gofundme‘ page that has been specifically set up online.

“We will also be accepting donations from those visiting the AHV stand at the upcoming Balmoral Show.”