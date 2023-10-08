‘Agroecology not agribusiness’ is the cry of an organisation of farmers, growers, and land-based workers set to meet in the Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on- Shannon on Sunday, October 15, to discuss the future of agriculture and land use in Ireland.

Talamh Beo, a farmers’ and citizens’ organisation, is inviting people to explore the direction of food and agriculture in Ireland at a gathering that will kick off at 2:00p.m.

The organisation wants to look at how a food and agriculture system built to last can be created, sustaining and regenerating ecosystems and communities while providing food far into the future.

The event will investigate the local to the global, as well as the agroecological perspective that Talamh Beo believes provides the way forward.

Agroecology, as promoted by Talamh Beo, prioritises biodiversity and healthy soil. It respects the country’s agricultural heritage and aims to support local crops, and rural economies, and reduce the environmental impact of farming, according to the meeting organisers.

“Agroecology is not just a buzzword,” said Bridget Murphy of Talamh Beo, who farms 125ac at Dromard, Co. Sligo.

“It’s a transformative approach to agriculture and society that promotes resilient ecosystems as well as resilient communities,” she added.

“By working with nature, not against it, we can produce healthier food, revitalise rural communities, and reduce the environmental impact of food production.”

In the context of a rapidly changing and unpredictable global climate and geopolitical situation, Talamh Beo believes that there needs to be a greater emphasis on ensuring everyone on the island has access to high-quality nutritious food produced by farmers in their communities and hinterlands, rather than what it describes as “solely on growing the profits of transnational companies”.

Advertisement

“Farmers all over Ireland are ready to meet the challenges we face, and many are tired of being manipulated by agribusinesses, industrial lobbies and poor government policies,” contended John Brennan of Talamh Beo and the Leitrim Organic Farmers’ Co-Op.

“We are well equipped for the transition. We just need the supports and the changes to happen in the right way for farmers,” he said.

The forum will host a panel of farmers and speakers and will also encourage the attendance to take part in round table discussions.

At the event, Bridget Murphy will address agroecology in action. With over 30 years’ experience working on the ground with farmers on livelihoods, land use and agrarian reform, she has a ground-based approach to areas of research and policy.

“Agrarian reform includes transitioning from the current model which is focused on industry and competitive growth, to an agro-ecological model that delivers for land, people and community,” said Bridget, who is the project manager for the Talamh Beo Soil Biodiversity Literacy and Enhancement EIP Project.

Advertisement

Fergal Anderson will discuss food sovereignty and global trade. He worked in Brussels for La Via Campesina before returning to Ireland 12 years ago to establish a farm in east Galway with his partner, Emanuela Russo.

They supply vegetables and fruits to local restaurants and manage a mixed-species woodland. A long-time campaigner for food sovereignty, Fergal is committed to helping transform the country’s food systems.

Janet Power will speak on local food systems. For the past seven years, she has been co-running an organic market on a 0.5ac plot in Co. Carlow, with her partner Jenny Watkins.

She previously served as a board member of the Irish Organic Association and is currently undertaking an MSc. in Organic Agriculture. Janet is a passionate advocate of agroecology and local food.

John Brennan will look at farming and agribusiness in this country. He has managed Leitrim Organic Farmers’ Co-Op since 2001 and has farmed Irish moiled cattle and sheep in Co. Roscommon since 1998.

He is chairman of the National Organic Training Skillnet (NOTS) and the Irish Native Rare Breeds Society (INRBS).

An organic advisor and general farm advisor, John said that his hope is for a new path for agriculture in Ireland, one that will be led by agroecology that will ensure those who wish to farm can do so through the tenets of food sovereignty.

The meeting is open to anyone interested in the future of land use and farming in this country.