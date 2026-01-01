Agriland staff share their New Year’s resolutions

Now that dawn has broken on 2026, people around the world will be either putting their New Year resolutions to the test or trying to remember what they had decided to do.

Some members of the Agriland editorial team shared their plans and thoughts for the new year.

Stella Meehan, editor

I am actually not one for New Year's resolutions in general, but I do find as the years go by, I'm finding a greater need to value those I care about in my life even more.

So my goal for 2026 is to spend more quality time with friends and loved ones, and appreciate and be grateful for all the amazing blessings I have in my life.

Oh, and more outdoors too.

Joe Griffin, journalist

I have tended to be successful with new year’s resolutions in the past. My secret is to aim low.

This usually meant a little more exercise, or a specific, small goal.

One year it was going for at least one run a week; while for other years, I promised to do something specific and creative (like writing a short story, for example).

For 2026, I resolve to meet my friends more often. The older I’ve gotten, the more I realise that:

Meeting up with friends gets harder in middle age;

Meeting up with friends does wonders for mental health.

I had suspected the second point, but studies back me up on this – meeting friends in person is good for you.

So, as my schedule and my friends’ calendars get busier, I plan to be more organised and proactive in organising meetups.

Richard Halleron, journalist

I genuinely try to see the positive in everyone all the time, and particularly at the New Year.

This is why I resolve not to speak ill of anyone as each January 1 comes around. It’s a commitment that totally encapsulates the ‘Christian sprit’, in my humble opinion.

But I can’t help myself. Invariably, I will pick up on something ludicrous comment made by a politician or celebrity at some stage on New Year’s Day and call it out as I see it to those within hearing range.

And there you have it: yet another resolution left residing in the dustbin of good intentions.

Kathleen O’Sullivan, journalist

In December, I do like to reflect on the year that has gone by and what brought me joy and peace, and make a note to do more of it in the next year.

The resolution that I have always kept in recent years is to read more books, which is an easy one because I love reading.

This year, I intend on prioritising getting out for walks in the fresh air and nature more, something that I have been slacking on since moving to a busy town in recent years.

For 2026, I am hoping for another year full of joy, love, friendship, and fun that I am so fortunate to have been surrounded by in 2025.

Cathal O'Shea, technical dairy specialist

In general, I wouldn't be one for New Year's resolutions - I sail my way through each year on a wing and a prayer and pass off my good luck as strategic decisions.

With that been said, spending more time with family and friends is something I value more each and every year.

Breifne O'Brien, technical beef specialist

My New Year's resolution is generally to work on my fitness.

These past few years, I have joined a running group in January. I try to commit to one evening a week and make sure I attend it.

As well as getting some physical activity in, it is a great opportunity to get out and about and meet people on the dark winter evenings in January and February.

I tend to wane off my weekly runs as the evenings begin to get longer and the weather improves, but I always find that the activity on a weekly basis is a great way to help maintain good mental and physical health over the winter months.