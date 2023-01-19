A bill that aims to establish the legal framework to create Ireland’s first agri-food regulator will be debated today (Thursday, January 19).

The Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, will bring the Agricultural and Food Supply Chain Bill to the Dáil for its second stage debate.

The Cabinet previously signed off on draft legislation relating to the bill last year on November 29.

Agri-food regulator

One of the key objectives set out in the bill is to establish a new independent statutory body, An Rialálaí Agraibhia, or agri food regulator, “who will promote fairness and transparency in the agricultural and food supply chain”.

The Minister for Agriculture has promised that this regulator will have “real teeth”.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has outlined that the new body will ” bring greater transparency to the agricultural and food supply chain” because it will conduct analysis and publish reports on price and market data.

Under the terms of the bill the agri-food regulator will also have the power to issue possible fines of up to €10 million or 10% of a company’s turnover for those found to be engaging in unfair trading practices (UTPs).

The office will also have powers to investigate breaches such as late payments to suppliers, misuse of trade secrets, commercial retaliation and unilateral contract changes.

Minister McConalogue said:

“This bill will ensure that there is protection for farmers, fishers, growers and small businesses operating in the agri-food sector against unfair trading practices, and will bring greater transparency to the supply chain by carrying out price and market analysis and reporting.

“It is my hope the enactment of this bill can be progressed without undue delay and this much needed agri-food regulator can be established,” he added.

He said that he also wants the office to “be a strong advocate for our primary producers – the farmers, fishers and food producers of Ireland”.

According to the minister DAFM is still in the process of selecting a chief executive for the new body.

“My department will also engage with state boards (part of the public appointments service) to begin the process for selection of the board of the new office,” he added.