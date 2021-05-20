A free webinar titled “Building Resilience in a Pandemic” is set to be held next week for those working in the agri-food sector, according to Bord Bia.

The webinar is the event in Bord Bia and Aon’s Agri-Food Diversity and Inclusion Forum (AgDiF) Masterclass series and will take place next Thursday (May 27) from 11:00am to 12:00pm.

With mastering change more effectively seen as one of the foremost challenges for employers and employees this past year, Solat Chaudry, founder and chief executive of the National Council for Diversity, and John O’Brien, managing director of O’Brien Fine Foods, will share their experiences on this front.

As places for the free webinar are limited, those interested in attending are encouraged to register on Bord Bia’s website.

Led by Bord Bia and Aon, in partnership with the 30% Club, the Agri-Food Diversity & Inclusion Forum (AgDiF) has been a collaborative initiative with the Irish agri-food industry since 2017, working to position the food and drink sector as the industry of choice for the best talent.

Advertisement

Mary Morrissey of Bord Bia, and co-chair of the AgDiF Taskforce, said: “The past year has been particularly challenging one.

“While the roll-out of the vaccination programme gives us all grounds for optimism, there is a still a clear need for building resilience – that capacity in all of us to recover quickly from difficulties and adapt to change.

“This webinar will give attendees tips and ideas on how they can build their knowledge and skills in the area of resilience while also hearing first hand from O’Brien Fine foods on how diversity in their business has helped develop a culture of resilience.

“We would encourage team managers, HR professionals and any individuals interested in the area of diversity and inclusion to join us.”

Further information on AgDiF and the wide range of supports it offers can be found here.