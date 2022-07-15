The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has asked the agriculture minister to demonstrate how the Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES), will bring “any worthwhile benefits” to commercial farmers.

ICSA’s rural development chair Tim Farrell, has expressed his frustration with the payments within the ‘general approach’ in the scheme, under which the maximum payment is €7,300. He said:

“I don’t know if the minister realises this but when you look at the proposals, this scheme will struggle to deliver even €5,000 to medium-scale commercial farmers, and that’s before costs.”

Under the general approach, farmers can receive a payment ranging from €250-400/ha for low input grassland, up to a maximum of 10ha, as well as a payment of €200/ha on extensively grazed pasture.

Farrell stated that this means “a farmer would have to allocate up to 50ac to farming in a very extensive manner, and at the end, would likely achieve a payment of little over €5,000”.

As many farmers will not be able to allocate 50ac to this purpose, many will achieve closer to €3,000, he added.

In addition to this, farmers must factor in the cost of a planner which can bring significant upfront and subsequent fees, said Farrell, whose comments came following a meeting between farm organisations and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) on the scheme today (Friday, July 15).

Farrell also added that he was “extremely disappointed” that ACRES has not been significantly enhanced to become comparable to previous environmental schemes such as the Green Low-carbon Agri-environment Scheme (GLAS).

“The department are living in a different world bringing forward a scheme that is less valuable than REPS, AEOS, and GLAS in real terms, at a time when the EU and the government claim that the environment is the be all and end all of agricultural policy,” he said.

“The minister is burying his head in the sand if he thinks this is attractive in the current inflationary environment for farmers.”

The ICSA has also expressed frustration that ACRES will not be open to new entrants or young farmers that did not apply for the Basic Payment Scheme in 2021, unless they are taking over an existing herd number.