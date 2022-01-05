For the eighth consecutive year, ABP has confirmed its sponsorship of the special Farm Safety Award at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE), which will take place virtually from January 12-14, 2022.

The ABP Farm Safety Award recognises projects that focus on improving safety on farms and educating young people about the dangers of accidents in a farming environment.

Over the past number of years, the ABP Farm Safety Award has produced ground-breaking projects from students across the country.

According to the processor, farm safety is an issue that is still prevalent in Ireland today.

In 2021, nine people in the farming sector were killed in work-related accidents according to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), accounting for approximately 24% of all Irish workplace related deaths during the year.

Advertisement

Managing director of ABP Ireland, Kevin Cahill, said: “We are proud to sponsor the Farm Safety Award for an eighth consecutive year. Managing director of ABP Ireland, Kevin Cahill

“Safety continues to be an area of major concern on Irish farms, with farm-related deaths accounting for a disproportionate number of workplace accidents every year.

“Farm safety is an issue that requires continuous education, research and innovation to address, and we look forward to seeing the new and ground-breaking projects from this year’s award entrants.”

The BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition is now in its 58th year and is one of the largest and longest-running STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) events in the world.