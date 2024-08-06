Key figures for the first half of 2024 have been provided from Moorepark unit’s pig research facility, which have shown progress in pig production metrics.

Pig technician at Teagasc Moorepark, Aisling Holmes, detailed the latest data on breeding, gestation, weaning, and finisher performance.

The farrowing rooms have reported an average of 15.9 live births/litter, with piglets weighing in at an average of 1.4kg at birth.

This figure has shown a gradual increase over recent batches, with the most recent average reaching 16.8 live births/litter while maintaining the birth weight.

The average gestation period stands at 114.4 days, considering induction 24 to 48 hours before the expected due date.

Weaning statistics show an average of 13.6 piglets/litter, with weaning weights averaging 8.5kg.

Holmes said that notably, the weaning age has seen a “slight increase”, extending by one or two days compared to previous years.

On the finisher side, the unit is meeting its target growth rates by 22 weeks.

Uniformity in pig sizes is “exceptional”, Holmes said, with 90% of pigs sold showing only a 20kg range in weight.

Holmes said that overall, the first six months of 2024 have demonstrated “solid performance and ongoing improvements” at Moorepark, setting a “positive tone” for the remainder of the year.

Pig manure storage

Agricultural development officer, Michael McKeon said all pig units have six months manure storage on paper, but that a build- up of solid material at the bottom of tanks may significantly reduce the actual utilisable storage.

Any house refurbishment should incorporate a plan to fully empty the solid material from the tanks.

McKeon added that pig producers are now re-evaluating the volume of pig manure they are producing and assessing whether they can reduce this volume further or improve existing storage facilities

He said that if pig farmers are considering refurbishing or building storage facilities, that “a little bit of thought” on how to minimise manure production will pay dividends long into the future.