Organic farmer, Michael McManus, from Leitrim, is the latest addition to the Farming for Nature (FFN) ambassador network.

He farms a suckler herd over 180 acres and describes the farm as a home, not just for the family, the animals, and the crops but a “place where nature is nurtured and thrives and benefits our ecosystems”.

Michael’s is an organic enterprise and its 180 acres is comprised of three distinct areas:

The first is described as ‘rocky outcrop’ land;

The second is ‘sandy loam’ land;

The third is described as ‘shale type’ land.

All three of these distinct areas contain their own rich variety of grasses and vegetation, he explained.

Michael operates a rotational grazing system, whereby the animals are moved from one area to the next throughout the year.

They are moved in accordance with the stage of growth they are at, or whether they have calves on them at the time.

“I firmly believe that having different plant types for cattle to graze on provides them with a wide range of minerals and nutrients. I think cattle have natural curiosity that needs to be satisfied – they enjoy grazing different areas that have different types of vegetation.”

The natural meadows have not been reseeded and provide great biodiversity on the farm.

“The grazing of this type of land with cattle helps promote the natural vegetation here. The only management of the land is the cattle grazing, then letting the grasses and flowers grow – buttercup, rushes, meadowsweet and so on – then cutting the meadow for hay/silage later in the summer.”

The cattle overwinter outdoors where they are supplemented with some meal and hay or silage.

Advertisement

Michael is interested in agroforestry, permaculture and preserving traditional methods of farming, and he values nature, heritage and biodiversity on

his farm.

Now in its fourth year, Farming For Nature was set up with an aim to source, share and celebrate the stories of farmers across Ireland who manage their land in a way that sustains nature, while providing a livelihood for their family.

Michael is part of this year’s 23 ambassadors that come from across Ireland and include beef, sheep, forestry, dairy, horticulture and tillage farmers who manage a wide range of very valuable habitats including species-rich grasslands and heaths, wetlands, woodlands and hedgerows.