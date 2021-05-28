88% of respondents to a survey have said that illegal dumping is a “moderate or serious problem” in their local area in Co. Galway, with 79% saying they see items illegally dumped in their local area at least once a week.

Sinn Féin’s Louis O’Hara in Galway East has published the results of his survey on illegal dumping, saying that it demonstrates clearly “what needs to be done to resolve the dumping epidemic”.

Over 300 people across Co. Galway participated in the survey.

‘Lack of accountability’ for illegal dumping

“The responses indicated a lack of facilities across Co. Galway to dispose of waste,” O’Hara said.

“42% of respondents stated that they do not have adequate waste disposal facilities in their local area and many have to travel long distances to reach their nearest recycling centre.

“Cost of waste disposal was another major issue, with 64% stating that they believe waste collection services should be subsidised or provided free of charge.

“Respondents were also unhappy with the lack of accountability for illegal dumping, with 92% stating that the penalties for illegal dumping are not adequately enforced.”

O’Hara said that waste collection needs to be “taken back into public ownership and provided at a much reduced rate or free of charge”.

More civic amenity centres needed

“Not only would this remove the cost barrier, but bringing waste collection back under local authority control would mean easily identifying those who are not paying for waste collection as they can get a knock on the door and be asked how they are disposing of their waste,” he explained.

“Private providers won’t and can’t do this while local authorities can.

“We need more civic amenity centres across the county and longer opening hours so that people don’t have to travel long distances to dispose of their waste.

“This is an issue in the south and east of the county in particular. At a minimum, there needs to be civic amenity centres provided for Gort and Loughrea towns.”

He is also calling for greater penalties and enforcement. He said the fine “of €150 is inadequate – especially when one considers how much households are paying annually for waste collection”.

Cost of illegal dumping to state

“Local authorities need additional resources so that we can provide more litter wardens who will educate and enforce on the ground. We also need to see an exemption from GDPR rules so that CCTV can be used to identify perpetrators,” he added.

“Illegal dumping costs the state a huge amount of money and causes great harm to the environment.

“It’s a serious problem that needs to be tackled.”

The survey results are being presented to Galway County Council and Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien.