A total of 69% of fatal crashes occurred on rural roads in 2022, according to provisional road collision figures published by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) today (Sunday, January 1, 2023).

The total number of road deaths recorded in 2022 increased by 13% compared to 2021, data following an analysis of provisional fatal collision reports from An Garda Síochána show.

A total of 155 people died in 149 fatal road collisions in 2022 compared to 137 deaths in 124 fatal road collisions in 2021. The number of passenger fatalities is up 22%, and seven cyclists were killed in 2022.

Provisional figures for serious injuries indicate that 1,292 serious injuries were recorded up until December 29, 2022 compared to 1,342 up to the same period in 2021, the RSA said.

Key statistics for 2022

Almost two in three (65%) fatalities were either drivers or pedestrians;

Of fatalities, 27% occurred on an urban road (speed limit of 60km/h or less) and 73% occurred on a rural road (speed limit 80km/h or greater);

A third (33%) of fatalities were aged 35 years or younger, and almost a third (31%) of fatalities were aged 66+ years;

Of fatalities, 78% were male and 22% were female;

March 16, and November 17 had the highest number of fatalities;

Over a half (52%) of fatalities occurred between Friday and Sunday;

Almost half (49%) of fatalities occurred between 12p.m and 8p.m, with a fifth (20%) occurring between 4p.m-6p.m;

Cork, Dublin and Limerick were the three counties with the highest number of fatalities (23% of total);

2022 saw a doubling of pedestrian deaths;

Drivers accounted for 39% of fatalities;

Almost one in five drivers and passengers killed were found not to have been wearing a seatbelt.

However, the RSA notes that figures are provisional and subject to change. There can be significant fluctuations in serious injury numbers until such a time as the validation of these records is completed by the RSA. Road User 2021 2022 Difference Drivers 70 60 -10 Passengers 18 22 +4 Motorcyclists 22 23 +1 Cyclists 7 7 Pedestrians 20 41 +21 E-Scooter driver/passenger 0 1 +1 Other 0 1 +1 TOTAL 137 155 +18 Road User Fatalities 2022 vs 2021. Data are provisional and subject to change. Source: RSA

RSA chief executive, Sam Waide said a priority area for action in 2023 will be the issue of speed.

Advertisement

“Inappropriate and excessive speed will be a key focus of our communications,” he added.

“Specifically, the need for drivers to slow down, and the consequences of speeding for pedestrians and cyclists. A recent RSA observational survey found that 77% of drivers were driving in excess of the posted speed limit of 50km/h.

“Urging drivers to slow down on 80km/h and 100km/h rural roads will also be an important area for the RSA next year given the fact that 69% of fatal crashes happened on these roads in 2022.”

Source: RSA

The latest RSA figures also show that almost 200,000 speeding offences were detected last year.

According to assistant commissioner, Roads Policing and Community Engagement, An Garda Síochána, Paula Hilman more than 5,800 of the offences included not wearing a seatbelt, while over 18,200 people were detected using their mobile phones.

A further 9,100 people were arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated through drink or drugs or a combination of both.

Road Safety Strategy

Ireland’s fifth government Road Safety Strategy 2021-2030 aims to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on Irish roads by 50% by 2030, outlining 50 high-impact and 136 supporting actions.

Advertisement

This would mean that by 2030, Ireland would need to reduce deaths on roads by 50% from 144 to 72 or lower and reduce serious injuries on roads by 50% from 1,259 to 630 or lower.

To achieve the targets road deaths would therefore need to reduce to 122 or lower, and serious injuries to 1,133 or lower by the end of 2024.

The strategy is the first step in achieving the 2020 Programme for Government commitment of bringing Ireland to “Vision Zero”. This is to eliminate all road deaths and serious injuries on Irish roads by the year 2050.

Commenting on road safety in 2022, Minister of State at the Department of Transport Jack Chambers said: “For my part, I am determined to work with all the agencies signed up to the Government’s Road Safety Strategy to action measures to make our roads safe.

“Specifically, I look forward to the enactment of the new Road Traffic and Roads Bill in 2023.

The bill, amongst other road safety measures, will allow for the direct linking of vehicle and driver records held on the National Vehicle and Driver File which will assist An Garda Síochána in their road traffic enforcement activities.

“It will also allow for the regulation of e-scooters on public roads and will allow Transport Infrastructure Ireland to vary speed limits on sections of the M50,” he said.