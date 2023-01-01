Festina Lente, a Bray, Co. Wicklow equestrian-based charity was recently awarded €10,000 for a feasibility study into the development of social and therapeutic horticulture as a means to improve people’s physical, psychological and mental wellbeing.

“Social and therapeutic horticulture is all about how we can improve our physical, psycho, social and mental wellbeing through engagement with a wide range of horticultural activities,” Dr. Jill Carey, CEO, Festina Lente explained.

The announcement on the national project to help social enterprises, the ‘Scaling Up’ fund, was made by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

It’s a big boost for Festina Lente which supports people to achieve their personal best in the world of horses, horticulture and community.

The charity provides a range of occupational, learning and employment opportunities for people whose needs have not been met in mainstream services.

It recently completed its €2.85 million purchase of a new home in Belfield, Kilquade. Set on a 40ac site, Festina Lente secured full planning permission for a national education centre for the provision of wellbeing programmes through the medium of equine-based and social and therapeutic horticulture.

Festina Lente has also been conducting a €20 million fundraising campaign to build that new facility, as well as for other smaller projects through its Santa and miniature ponies initiative, and annual pony-themed Christmas cards.

The new centre will incorporate a purpose-built arena with a 50-60 seater conference centre, a purposefully designed sensory therapeutic garden, two suites of learning rooms, an 80-seater restaurant and further down the road, residential accommodation.

The sensory garden will feature a wetland model with sustainable practices. It is hoped that the site will become operational in the last quarter of 2025.