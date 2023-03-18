A circa 49ac holding with a derelict farmhouse and outbuildings at Toberpatrick, Tinahely, Co. Wicklow, will go up for sale by online auction on April 18, at 2:00p.m.

The property is going under the hammer as the owners are retiring.

“The holding is located close to Kilpipe Church, 5km from Tinahely, 8km from Aughrim and 20km north of Gorey town. Tinahely offers a range of services including award-winning pubs and restaurants,” said David Quinn of Quinn Property, Gorey.

“The region is renowned for its natural beauty with ample walking tracks in the wilds of the Wicklow hills,” the agent added.

Further amenities include a church; supermarkets; shops; primary school; bank; post office; and a GAA club, which combine to make this area a desirable place to settle.

“The lands are laid out in seven divisions, all of which are currently in grass,” David added.

“There is a single-storey dwelling on the land which is in need of extensive renovation and offers ample opportunity for a dwelling, subject to planning permission.

“Outbuildings include a free-standing enclosed shed 15ft x 15ft and a three-bay round-roof shed with a three-bay 25ft lean-to.”

The Tinahely property is guiding at €6,000-7,000/ac.

“Land in the area is making between €8,000 and €10,000,” David said.