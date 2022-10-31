The total number of cattle exported from the Republic of Ireland to date this year stands at just under 250,000 head, according to the latest figures from Bord Bia.

At the week ending October 9, this year, the number of cattle exported stood at 249,800 head (including calves). This figure is up by 28,100 cattle (or 13%) on the 221,600 head that had been exported in the same time period last year.

The number of cattle exported has increased in all categories except the adult cattle section, which has fallen by 8,200 head (30%) to 31,900 head.

Live cattle exports by type, 2020-2022, to the week ending October 9: 2020 2021 2022 2020/22 2021/22 Calves: 140,625 138,756 170,999 +22% +23% Weanlings: 19,961 14,312 23,236 +16% +62% Stores: 26,980 28,405 32,681 +21% +15% Adult Cattle: 37,227 40,152 31,923 -14% -20% Total: 224,793 221,625 249,767 +11% +13% (Source: DAFM)

The number of calves exported this year is up by 23% (32,243 head) on last year’s levels.

The number of calves that has been exported, combined with the number of calves that have been processed as veal (V and Z categories) this year, amounts to over 200,000 head.

Calves, which are primarily males from the dairy herd, account for 68.5% of the total number of cattle exported from Ireland this year.

Cattle destinations

Irish livestock is exported to a range of both EU and non-EU countries with the Netherlands being the largest outlet for live exports. This market takes primarily Irish calves destined for veal production and as the table below indicates, calf exports to the Netherlands have almost doubled to date this year. Country 2020 2021 2022 2021-2022 Netherlands: 48,701 48,249 95,342 +98% Spain: 74,614 68,632 65,420 -5% Northern Ireland: 47,778 60,308 35,963 -40% Italy: 19,026 25,729 25,115 -2% Libya: 9,653 4928 9,198 +87% Poland: 3,438 958 3,817 +298% Egypt: – – 3,617 – Jordan: – – 3,387 – Great Britain: 5,221 3,404 2,818 -17% Greece: 2,068 1,852 1,887 +2% Hungary: 206 1,715 1,138 -34% Lebanon: 601 Belgium: 4,110 1,972 572 -71% Other: 9,978 3,878 892 -77% Total: 224,793 221,625 249,767 +13%

The first export of cattle to Turkey since December 2020 took place in the last week of September this year.

The consignment consisted of 100 males and exporters have told Agriland they are confident of further consignments of cattle departing to the country in the near future.