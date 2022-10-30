Crop science and biotechnology company Bayer has launched a new facility in Germany aimed at ensuring sustainable food security.

The company has said that it is part of its continuing dedication to developing innovative solutions to the challenges facing farmers, consumers and the planet.

The LifeHub Monheim is a future partnership-focussed facility located on the campus of Bayer’s global Crop Science Division headquarters in Monheim, Germany.

Bayer facility

As the newest addition to Bayer’s global LifeHub network, the company has said that LifeHub Monheim will bring together innovators, entrepreneurs, and scientists from all over Europe to share knowledge, experience and resources.

The aim is to help enable sustainable food security for the world’s growing population.

Bob Reiter, head of research and development, Bayer Crop Science Division said: “The challenges that agriculture faces in feeding a growing population in spite of accelerating climate change and extreme weather events, are bigger than anyone can solve alone.

“Making sure that we are a supportive part of the innovation ecosystem is a critical way to ensure that novel solutions for these issues get the support they need.

“Our global network of LifeHubs is an important way to connect with leading innovators locally and to support where Bayer can help make the most impact,” he added.

The permanent home of the new LifeHub is scheduled to be completed in different phases during the course of 2023 and 2024, but the hub has already started building relationships in Germany by hosting collaborative events from its interim facility.

LifeHub

In May 2022, the LifeHub joined entrepreneurs and start-ups with Bayer scientists in a start-up pitch day jointly organised with European Institute of Innovation, EIT Food.

In November, a second pitch day is planned with High-Tech Grunderfonds, a leading German venture-capital investor for innovative technologies and business models.

As part of the launch, Bayer hosted a gene-editing symposium on the Monheim campus, bringing together leaders from around the world to discuss trends and discoveries in this rapidly advancing field.

Axel Trautwein, head of regulatory science at Bayer’s Crop Science Division said: “Building a community of innovators starts by bringing people together, and that’s what LifeHub Monheim is all about.

“From decision makers and financial resources to scientists, the Bayer LifeHubs around the world make connections and pair resources and expertise with those that need them.

“We’re excited to be showing so clearly our commitment to the growing innovation ecosystem of Germany and can’t wait to see what we discover together.”

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of healthcare and nutrition.

In 2021, the group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of €44.1 billion. Research and development expenses before special items amounted to €5.3 billion.

Bayer has been in Ireland for almost 50 years and is headquartered in Dublin and has been operating in the UK since 1871, where it is headquartered in Reading.