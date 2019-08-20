140 sheep killed in Donegal hay shed fire

Around 140 sheep were killed when a fire broke out in a hay shed on farmland in the area of Drumbuoy, Lifford, Co. Donegal, on Sunday, August 18.

Gardaí confirmed that a number of fire units attended the scene after the alarm was raised at around 1:00pm, and while there were no reports of any injuries to people, “a number” of sheep did die as a result.

Local media in Donegal is reporting that the number of dead sheep stood at approximately 140.

Gardaí have said that investigations into the incident are continuing.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious, Gardaí confirmed.

Bale fire

Earlier this month, Gardaí began investigations into an incident in Co. Louth, in which over 300 bales of hay were set alight.

This incident took place in the early hours of Monday, August 5.

A Garda spokesperson said at the time: “Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire that occurred at a shed/barn in the Mullacrew area on Monday morning, August 5, at approximately 3:40am.

“Approximately 300-440 bales of hay were set alight,” the spokesperson continued.

Gardaí added that the incident was being treated as suspicious.

Monaghan fire

A similar incident took place on Sunday, April 14, in Co. Monaghan.

According to local media in the county, the owner of a hay shed lost a number of livestock in a blaze in the Inniskeen area.

Fire service units were on the scene, and extinguished the fire in three hours.