12.5ac Bunclody land suitable for array of ag enterprises

A non-residential holding of 12.5ac at Kilbranish, Bunclody, Co. Wexford, is for sale by private treaty, as the owners are retiring from farming.

“The lands are located in a very scenic area close to the Wexford and Carlow borders, nestling at the foot of Craan Hill and the Blackstairs mountains,” said David Quinn of Quinn Property.

The holding is 1.5km off the Bunclody / Mount Leinster road, the L2026, and 5km from both Bunclody and Myshall and the N80.

“Bunclody is a very picturesque market town, with an array of amenities such as shops, supermarkets, primary and secondary schools, churches, golfing and fishing on the river Slaney,” the agent said.

“Hill walking is very popular on Mount Leinster and ‘The 9 Stones’ is only 2km and Kilbranish Woods, the closest route, lies a mere 1km away,” David said.

The land comprises of circa 11.5ac of permanent pastures suitable for tillage or grazing, and 1ac of forestry. It is of excellent quality and is bounded on one side by a small river which flows to the Slaney.

“It enjoys excellent views of the Craan hill and the surrounding rolling countryside.

“It may have site potential for a dwelling, subject to planning permission. This property may appeal to local farmers looking to expand their existing holdings as the lands lend themselves to all types of agricultural enterprises.

“It may also appeal to somebody looking to build a house in a rural area with beautiful scenery or, alternatively, someone with equestrian interests as the gradient on the land is very suitable for a gallop.”

The asking price is €135,000. “The demand in the Bunclody area is generally very strong, with the majority of land selling for €10,000-13,000/ac,” said David.