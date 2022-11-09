The Irish Charolais Cattle Society is set to host its Elite Charolais Heifer Show and Sale at GVM Tullamore Mart this Saturday (November 12).

The sale follows on from the society’s bull sale which took place last Saturday (November 5), which saw two bulls sell for €7,000 and had an average sale price of €4,032 and a clearance rate of 75%.

A total of 115 heifers have been cataloged for this year’s pre-inspected heifer show and sale.

The event will see vendors from across Ireland turn out their pedigree Charolais progeny with heifers catalogued from a range of bloodlines within the breed.

Vendors from counties Donegal to Cork will be in attendance at the event and with all cattle export tested, the sale is sure to attract plenty of interest from both mainland UK and Northern Ireland.

Showing will get underway at the venue at 10:00a.m and the judge on the day will be Michael Hargroves.

Cattle can be viewed before the sale in the catalogue on the Irish Charolais Cattle Society’s website.

Auctioneer Tom Cox is scheduled to commence selling at 12:45p.m. Bids will be accepted both ringside and online through the LSL app.

All heifers that will be offered for sale on the day are genotyped, sire verified, myostatin tested, and vet and pre-sale inspected.

All heifers on offer have been export tested and will be eligible for export to Northern Ireland on the day of the sale.

Buyers attending the sale from Northern Ireland can avail of a free transport service for any lots purchased on the day. As well as this, free transport can be arranged to mainland UK following the sale too.

The buyers of the five top-priced heifers on the day will each receive a €250 premium voucher and first-time buyers at the sale will be offered free first-time membership with the Irish Charolais Cattle Society.