See the 16-year-old John Deere 7710 that sold for almost £50,000

On Friday, we reported from a noteworthy on-site (farm machinery) auction in Spalding, England.

Though not the biggest or most expensive lot on offer, the star attraction was a 2002 John Deere 7710 tractor.

This tractor (pictured above) was especially noteworthy for having just 2,487 hours on the clock; this is a remarkably low tally for a tractor of that age.

The tractor was also described as being in excellent condition – an observation confirmed by Tim Scrivener, who was present at the auction for AgriLand.

Sought-after gearbox

This 7710 was home to a PowrQuad transmission; that appears to be the most sought-after gearbox – certainly by most Irish farmers or contractors.

Alternatively, when new, 7010 Series tractors could be configured with a PowerShift gearbox. Some late models were even home to an (early) AutoPowr (stepless) transmission.

The tractor at the auction was also home to a LaForge front linkage; it was shod on 600/65 R28 front and 710/70 R38 rear wheels/tyres. It was a 40kph example; it did not have TLS (front axle suspension).

The hammer fell at a price of £49,900 – just £100 shy of £50,000. That’s a hefty price for a 16-year-old 155hp tractor. It’s apparently several thousand more than was paid for the tractor when new. Remember, VAT and buyer’s commission (5%) must also be added to the hammer price.

This result has generated plenty of chatter. However, it’s not altogether surprising. 7010 Series tractors have practically earned cult status in some quarters. That’s partly thanks to their no-nonsense, square-jawed appearance – a look that suggests they mean business.

It’s also thanks to the tractors’ reputed long-term reliability.

Like any machines, they aren’t perfect. For example, earlier 7000 Series versions (which didn’t have the option of front axle suspension) were not regarded as being especially comfortable at full whack on the road.

The 7710 was one of several John Deere tractors at the auction (a selection of which is pictured below).