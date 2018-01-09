‘S’ marks the spot for Massey Ferguson fanatics

Massey Ferguson has plenty to shout about at this year’s LAMMA farm machinery show in England.

The brand – apparently now the market leader in the new tractor sales league here in Ireland; if unconfirmed reports from the machinery trade are anything to go by – will showcase a veritable ‘tour de force‘ at the event.

LAMMA 2018 will also be the launch-pad for a new plethora of Massey Ferguson ‘services’, together with its new ‘Diamond’ offers and promotions. The ‘Diamond’ offers are actually part of a year-long plan to celebrate the brand’s 60th anniversary.

‘S’ Series tractors

Massey Ferguson’s latest incarnations of its high-specification tractor models built in Beauvais, France, boast new styling, the option of the new Fieldstar 5 touch-screen terminal and a host of new standard features.

Signalling these updates, all new high-spec Beauvais-built tractor ranges will ultimately carry the suffix ‘S’ in the model number.

On show at LAMMA will be models from the 270-400hp 8700 S, 140-280hp 7700 S, 120-200hp 6700 S and 100-130hp 5700 S line-ups.

The 95hp 5709 S is a brand new model at the lower end of the 5700 S range; it supposedly offers customers “a high specification in a compact package”, with a choice of either Dyna-4 or Dyna-6 transmissions.

‘Global Series’ updates

The 5700 Global Series is being extended, with the launch of the new 85hp 5708 and 95hp 5709 models. These come with the Dyna-4 transmission as standard, plus the option of cab suspension.

Massey Ferguson will also wheel out its latest machinery at LAMMA. New products will include RB round balers, UHD large-square balers, DM TL-V mowers and IDEAL combine harvesters.

Round baler rolls in

The new RB (round baler) Series boasts five models. These provide a choice of fixed and variable-chamber machines.

These MF-badged balers come on the back of AGCO’s (Massey Ferguson’s parent company) acquisition of Lely’s ‘forage’ division (which included the Welger round baler line-up).

New big baler flagship

Meanwhile, Massey Ferguson describes its 2370 UHD as the “highest-performing large-square baler ever built at the Hesston factory in the US”.

It will also be at LAMMA; this new flagship machine makes bales that apparently weigh 20% more than those produced by the current 2270 XD.

According to the manufacturer, these denser, heavier 120cm X 90cm bales help to reduce in-field handling and transport costs, thus making the whole operation more efficient.

