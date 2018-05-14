Reasonably good weather in store with highs of 19° this week

A reasonably good week is in store for the country, according to Met Eireann, with highest temperatures expected to reach 19° this week.

It will be mostly cloudy this morning with patches of drizzle and light rain, according to the national meteorological office. However, drier and brighter conditions will develop in the afternoon and evening with sunny breaks. It will become quite warm with highest temperatures ranging 16° to 19° in mostly light south-west or variable breezes.

Tonight will be dry with cloud increasing again, with rain expected to reach the west coast by dawn. Lowest temperatures of 7° to 10° are given, in light westerly winds.

There will be good drying conditions going forward, Met Eireann expects, while the predicted drier weather and light winds should be a positive for spraying.

Good sunshine is expected this week, especially from mid-week as high pressure re-establishes itself.

Regarding current field conditions, the land continues to improve with most soils trafficable and there will be further improvements this week.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Tuesday, will start mainly dry in the east. However, rain will soon develop in the west and then spread across the country, Met Eireann predicts. In the afternoon it will become mainly dry again from the west, however, with some sunshine breaking through.

Highest temperatures of 13° to 18° are given, with it to be warmest in the south-east. Winds will become north-west moderate to fresh.

It is expected to be dry and clear tomorrow night with lows of 3° to 6° in light breezes.

Outlook

Wednesday and Thursday are both given to be dry days with good sunny periods. Highest temperatures of 12° to 17° are forecast, with it to be coolest on Leinster coasts with onshore easterlies.