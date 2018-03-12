Output value for livestock farming on the up in 2017

The output value for livestock farming in 2017 in the Republic of Ireland enjoyed significant gains, according to data published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The information was published this morning as part of the CSO’s second estimate of operating surplus in agriculture in 2017, which showed an annual increase of 35.2% overall.

Operating surplus is calculated by subtracting compensation of employees from so-called ‘factor’ income accruing from farm output.

Data shows that the main drivers of the change were milk and livestock outputs, which increased by 45.2% and 4.4% respectively.

In relation to livestock, the cattle output value increased by 3.1% – €52.6 million – in 2017 to over €2.315 billion. This represents a jump of about €70 million compared to the previous year and almost brings 2017’s value on par with that of 2015.

This increase was driven by improved prices (+1.8%) and a higher volume of production (+1.3%), according to the CSO.

Meanwhile, the output value of pigs was up 11% – €51.6 million – to €519.6 million in 2017, which was reportedly mainly due to improve prices.

Pig output volume in 2017 was up 3.2% during that period, the CSO added.

Taking a look at the sheep sector, the information shows an increase in the sheep output value of 2.9% – or €7.4 million – to €262.6 million. Sheep output volume also rose by 3.6%.

The estimates are based on data from a combination of sources including: administrative data; industry sources; and several statistical surveys conducted by the CSO, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Teagasc.