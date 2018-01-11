Ornua PPI index falls for December

Ornua’s Purchase Price Index (PPI) has fallen further for December, dropping from November’s figure of 115.0 down to 111.3.

Following on from December’s decrease – which brought to an end six consecutive monthly increases in 2017 – the figure is down to just above last August’s levels, which had an index of 111.

In spite of the decrease, the current PPI still compares favourably to recent years since September 2014.

Ornua’s Purchase Price Index is 111.3 adjusted from 115.0 in November. For more information on how it’s calculated, click here; https://t.co/oFUHF54ruJ pic.twitter.com/gEIwRJAO5m — Ornua (@ornua) January 11, 2018





Milk prices for the month of November are to be announced by processors in the coming days and weeks.

Advertisement

Ornua announces brand director appointment

Ornua also recently announced the appointment of Ciara O’Callaghan to the role of brand director.

In a statement on the matter, Ornua revealed that O’Callaghan will head up the company’s global innovation, packaging, insights and marketing team to develop and execute the brand marketing strategy for the group’s brand portfolio.

Under her new role, O’Callaghan will aim to improve brand positioning for Ornua’s portfolio, which includes Kerrygold, Pilgrims Choice, Dubliner, Shannongold, Forto and BEO milk powder.

Joining Ornua in 2011 as global brands director, O’Callaghan has previously held positions in Eircom and Kerry Foods, along with Information Partners and running her own research and strategy company.

Meanwhile, Ornua welcomed Bord Bia Export Performance and Prospects 2017-2018 report, which details that Ireland’s agri-food exports exceeded €1 billion per month for the first-time last year.