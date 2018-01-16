Met Eireann issues Status Orange wind warning for the west
Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Kerry.
Issued this morning (Tuesday, January 16) at 10:00am, the warning will be in effect from 3:00pm this afternoon until 3:00am tomorrow morning.
Meanwhile, an updated Status Yellow wind warning has been announced for Leinster as well as counties Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.
Today and tonight these counties will experience westerly winds, reaching mean winds speeds of 55kph to 65kph – with gusts of 90kph to 110kph – Met Eireann warns.
Finally, a Status Yellow snow-ice warning remains in place for the entire country. Issued yesterday evening, the warning came into effect at 11:00pm last night and will last until 3:00pm tomorrow morning.
Some accumulations of snow are likely – especially in northern and western areas and over hills elsewhere – along with some slippery conditions, according to the meteorology office.
