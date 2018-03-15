Man in his 90s dies in Kilkenny farm accident

A man in his early 90s has died as a result of a farm accident which took place in Co. Kilkenny last night (Wednesday, March 14).

The elderly man died as a result of injuries sustained when he was attacked by a cow, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana told AgriLand.

The accident took place at a farm close to Sevensisters, Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny, at approximately 9:15pm.

Local reports suggest that the man had been tending to a newborn calf prior to being attacked by a cow.

The Health and Safety Authority of Ireland (HSA) has been notified of the accident and an inspector is on the way to the scene.

This represents the fourth farm fatality recorded in Ireland this year.

In early February, a man in his 70s died following a farm accident in Co. Meath. It is believed that the man was killed on a potato farm after being hit by a teleporter, a spokesperson for the HSA said at the time.

On February 1, a man was killed in an accident on a farm in Co. Tipperary. The accident occurred on a holding near Clogheen, in the south of the county. It is understood that the man was loading bales prior to the accident occurring.

As well as this, on Sunday, January 21, a teenager died after falling from a tractor on a farm. The accident took place near Boulaglass, Newtown, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary – which is located close to the border with Co. Clare.